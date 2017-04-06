Amazing Race wrap: Week 1



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is Thursday and that means it is Amazing Race night. The show starts at 10 p.m. tonight here on WKBN 27.

Every Thursday, WKBN 27 First News will be talking with Youngstown police K-9 Officer Jessie Shields who is our own local contestant on the Amazing Race. Shields cannot talk about what is coming up tonight, but she can lend insight about what happened last week.

INTERVIEW:

What was just the toughest of all those challenges last week?

Shields: Really, the toughest of the challenges was traveling – driving in a foreign country. You know, having to read a map like I said before would be a struggle for me, and the road signs they were so confusing. They were broken. Traveling was the hardest part. I guess that’s why they call it the Amazing Race!

And there’s a language barrier too, right?

Shields: Yes, there’s a language barrier, too. That was tough.

Now, we know you didn’t get to pick your partner and the other teams all got to choose who they wanted. What was that like? What was going through your head realizing how that was going to go down?

Shields: First of all, I was like oh crap. Nobody picked me because I went the wrong way from the beginning and then I was thinking she’s going to hate me because I already yelled at her. So, it was a little awkward at first. But I love her. I really do. I’m so glad we ended up partners.

And then who would you have picked if you were the one who got to choose? Do you know who that would’ve been?

Shields: Well, like I said I’m thankful for Fran as my partner. But if I would’ve picked I would’ve picked Seth or Joey. I could tell they were both were in law enforcement and they are men. I was hoping they’d be good with traveling because I am not.

You mentioned the little tiff you got into with Fran before you guys were partners and that was something you’d mentioned a couple weeks ago that you were a little worried about how they might portray you on the show. Did you feel like you were true to form on what showed up on the show or did you feel like they made you a little meaner than you really are?

Shields: No, they portrayed me as is. I wouldn’t say that I’m mean but sometimes I just have a tipping point I guess.

What was that like kind of working that out with Fran? You say you guys are really good friends now. How long did that take?

Shields: As soon as the race started, we apologized. I told her I should’ve never yelled at you. It wasn’t my fault that I followed you. I didn’t follow my own compass. I looked at my compass I knew which way I should’ve went and I didn’t go that way. It was like I panicked. I don’t know why.

You said the hardest challenge was really traveling. Were there any challenges that you thought you were going to do well at and didn’t so much?

Shields: No, the actual challenges to move on to the next destination were actually easy for us, and I knew that they would be. The traveling was the hardest part. It was horrible. I felt like we were lost 24/7.

I know you can’t tell us too much about what’s coming up tonight so that’s all going to be a big surprise for everybody, but why should people watch?

Shields: Because I am a Youngstown girl – support Youngstown!