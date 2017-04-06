Body found on conveyor belt at Akron recycling center

By Published:
Investigation Generic

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a man’s body was found at an Akron recycling center Thursday morning.

According to WJW Fox 8, officers were called to Greenstar Recycling on Exeter Road at about 7:30 a.m. Police said employees were sorting recyclables coming down the conveyor belt when they noticed the body.

Since trucks come with loads from all over the state, authorities do not know where the body originated. The man is between 40 and 50 years old. He had no identification with him.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s