Clara Eunice Rorabaugh Obituary

BLUFFTON, Ohio – Clara Eunice Rorabaugh, 93, of Bluffton, Ohio, formerly of Warren, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Mennonite Memorial Home.

She was born October 5, 1923 in La Jose, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Bogart and Gertrude (Hockenberry) McMasters.

On October 5, 1945 she married Blair Franklin Rorabaugh, Sr. and they spent 65 years together until his passing in 2011.

Clara was a member of Champion Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by her sons, Blair F. (Cindy) Rorabaugh, Jr. of Ada, Ohio, and Thomas L. (Karen) Rorabaugh of Stilwell, Kansas; daughter, Elizabeth Joy Slotwinski of Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren, Boyd (Susan) Rorabaugh, Jessica (Wes) Wadman, Amy (Phillip) Rhoades and Hilary (Daniel) Jackson; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Queen; brothers, George McMasters, Bogart McMasters and Terry McMasters all of Pennsylvania.

Clara was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Amber Westover, Anna Mary Stiver, Louise Morrison, Maxine McMasters and brother, John McMasters.

Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, April 9, immediately followed at 4:00 p.m. by a funeral service, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio.

Interment will be in Harmony Cemetery, La Jose, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Restore Community Center, 210 North Main Street, Ada, OH, 45810, or Grass Roots Development, PO Box 242, Verona, VA 24482.



