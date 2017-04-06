Henry P. Torrence Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Henry P. Torrence, 87, of East Palestine, passed away 6:50 a.m. Thursday, April 6, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Main Campus Emergency Room after becoming ill at home.

Henry was born September 22, 1929 in East Palestine, a son of the late David and Rosina Olivetti Torrence and had been a life-long resident.

He had work at the former Metropolitan Brickyards, Herriott Trucking Company and had retired from Babcock & Wilcox in 1985. After retiring, he had been employed part time with Strohecker’s.

Henry was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church and the American Legion Post #31, both of East Palestine, as well as the S.N.P.J. in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp., an avid farmer and hunter, loved his chickens, coon hunting, an avid tree climber and loved to “shoot the bull.”

His wife, the former Charlotte Barto, whom he married May 31, 1964, preceded him in death on August 5, 2015. He was also preceded in death by six brothers, Jim, Emery, August, Denny, Alfred and Richard Torrence as well as three sisters, Rose Coreno, Betty Hull and Edith Bartholow.

Henry is survived by four daughters, Brenda J. Hall, Paula A. Felger, both of East Palestine, Colleen E. Sebastian, New Waterford and Marcy J. Ford, Darlington, Pennsylvania; a son, Wayne I. Gorby, II; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three brothers, Albert, Ed and David Torrence all of East Palestine.

Friends will be received Monday, April 10 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at the funeral home with Rev. Charles Ready officiating.

Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

