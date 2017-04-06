Mahoning County indictments: April 6, 2017

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on April 6, 2017:

Isabella Iures: Possession of heroin and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Ethan Dudash: Aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, obstructing official business, and two counts of OVI

Terrance McCoy: Attempted theft and obstructing official business

Jermaine Williams: Two counts of assault

Demachel Butler (aka Demachel Thomas): Aggravated robbery with a firearm specification

Leslie Howard: Having weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, obstructing official business, possession of heroin, and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications

Clifton Jennings: Vandalism

Denzell Rivers: Trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Daesan Bunch: Two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of felonious assault with firearm specifications

Victornykque Nixon: Possession of cocaine, aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of drugs

Jaquan Blair: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Dominick Smith: Tampering with evidence, having weapons while under disability, carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drugs, and obstructing official business

Alexis Bonamese: Possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Wilhelmina Naa Darkua Djoletto: Two counts of aggravated arson

Jarrett Drajic: Robbery, tampering with evidence, theft, and aggravated possession of drugs

Brandon Ferrier: Telecommunications fraud and misuse of credit cards

Charles Cole: Possession of cocaine and improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Eric Gilford: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, and possession of drugs

Timothy Williams: Possession of cocaine

John Curry: Possession of deadly weapon while under detention

Jessica Perry: Misuse of credit cards

Pamela Hernandez: Misuse of credit cards

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

