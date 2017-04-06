Marian Booms Obituary

April 6, 2017 Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Marian Booms passed away Thursday, April 6 at the age of 92.

Marian was born October 12, 1924.

Funeral arrangements are pending and being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc.


