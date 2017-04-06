New fitness equipment installed at Wick Park in Youngstown

The Youngstown's Park Department, Youngstown CityScape and YSU dedicated three new outdoor fitness stations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s now a new way to get in shape at Wick Park.

The Youngstown’s Park Department, Youngstown CityScape and Youngstown State University dedicated three new outdoor fitness stations on Thursday morning.

The project provides new, laminated fitness-focused equipment.

The new equipment offers a way to work on cardio, stretching, balance and mobility. All stations have a high-density, poured rubber surface for the grounding.

YSU’s Campus Recreation will conduct organized training and fitness classes incorporating the exercise equipment.

