Nina M. Bacorn Obituary

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio – Nina M. Bacorn, 75, of West Farmington, passed away Thursday morning, April 6, 2017 at Western Reserve Hospital in Cuyahoga Falls.

She was born April 28, 1941 in Webster Springs, West Virginia, a daughter of Woodrow and Lovie (Anderson) Gregory.

Nina married John Robert “Bob” Bacorn on July 27, 1957. Shortly after getting married they settled in the Warren area.

Together they owned and operated Boon-Docks Sports Shop in Southington for several years. She was fondly known by many of her customers as “Mrs. Boon-Docks”. Bob preceded Nina in death on June 10, 2010.

Nina was a member of the Warren Baptist Temple.

She enjoyed shopping, making jewelry and butterflies.

She is survived by two children, Rodney L. Bacorn, of Cleveland, Georgia and Shirley K. (Muhammad) Fahim, of Akron, with whom she made her home and two grandchildren, Erica Bacorn and Aadil Fahim.

Besides her husband, Nina was preceded in death by her parents; a son, John Bacorn; a brother and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastors James Dittmar and Nathan Bacorn officiating.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 10 at the funeral home.

Nina will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband in Champion Township Cemetery.

This obituary may be viewed and condolences can be sent to the Bacorn family by visiting www.carlwhall.com.



