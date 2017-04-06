Ohio middle school teacher charged with possession of child porn

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A South-Western City Schools employee was jailed after investigators said they found child pornography on his computer.

Michael Walsh taught 7th and 8th grade at Pleasant View Middle School in Grove City, Ohio, according to a spokesperson from the school district.

The spokesperson said Walsh will not be returning and has been placed on administrative leave.

Walsh was arrested Wednesday and charged with two separate counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor. His bond was set at $100,000.

Investigators told the district that none of the alleged conduct occurred on school grounds or involved any students.

The district will be sending a voicemail to all parents.

A call to the South-Western City School District was not immediately returned.

