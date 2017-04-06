Peggy L. Mullen Obituary

ANDOVER, Ohio – Peggy L. Mullen, age 84, of Andover, Ohio, died Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Andover.

She was born December 15, 1932, in Espyville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Earl and Lovica (Steen) Jordan.

A long time resident of Andover, Peggy was a homemaker.

She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Andover, where she sang in the choir.

She was a former member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the Eastern Star Covered Bridge Chapter #591 Rock Creek. Peggy was an avid golfer over the years and she enjoyed playing Bridge and cross stitching.

Peggy married Paul A. Mullen on September 26, 1952 and he died on August 22, 2006. She is also preceded by her parents; her son-in-law, John McGrath; her four brothers, Bob Jordan, Edward “Chuck” Jordan, Ernest “Red” Jordan and Lloyd Jordan and three sisters, Kathryn Money, Imogene Peck and Eloise Peck.

She is survived by her son, Gregory (Lynn) Mullen of Fletcher, Ohio; her daughter, Paula McGrath of Gustavus Township, Ohio; one sister, Joanne Burlingham of Andover, Ohio; five grandchildren, Chad Mullen, Christy Mullen, Paige Mullen, J.W. McGrath and Autumn McGrath and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2017, at 6:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect St., Andover, Ohio, with Rev. Ric Harvel officiating.

Calling hours will be Friday, April 14 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. An Eastern Star service will be held at 5:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

A private burial of cremated remains will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Andover.

Memorial contributions can be made to the First United Methodist Church, PO Box 207, Andover, OH 44003.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

