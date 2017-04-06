Pennsylvania State Police seize over $10 million in heroin this year

From January 1 through March 31, troopers seized more than 29 pounds of heroin and 8.5 pounds of Fentanyl

Pennsylvania State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police seized more than $13 million worth of illegal drugs in the first three months of 2017.

More than $10 million of the drugs seized was heroin.

From January 1 through March 31, troopers removed more than 29 pounds of heroin and 8.5 pounds of Fentanyl from circulation.
In addition, state police confiscated 22 pounds of methamphetamines, valued at over $1 million, during the same period. Police also seized about $2 million of marijuana.
In 2016, the Pennsylvania State Police seized more than $68 million in prohibited drugs, including 100 pounds of heroin valued at $34.2 million.
