Portion of Niles bike path closed

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A small section of the Greenway Bike Path in Niles between Rupple Road and Route 46 has been shut down, and the Niles service director says it could take a few weeks to get it back open.

Caution tape and saw horses are blocking the 250-foot stretch of bike path, forcing riders to go around on Route 46. The problem is water from a retention pond that flooded the path, washing out part of the hillside and dirt underneath the trail.

The decision to close was made as a precautionary safety measure Thursday by Niles City Service Director Edward Stredney.

“There’s a portion of dirt that has been removed for a foot to two feet underneath the bike trail, so it is not worth the risk so we temporarily closed it down,” Stredney said.

Stredney says it could take a few weeks before that portion of the path is reopened. Workers with the Trumbull County engineer’s office are coming out to help unclog the pipe and repair some of the hillside. Some of that work is scheduled for Friday, weather permitting.