Rain in Boston postpones Pirates-Red Sox game

The Red Sox won the first two games of the series, including a 3-0 win in 12 innings on Wednesday night.

Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

BOSTON (AP) – The series finale between the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates scheduled for Thursday has been rained out.

The teams will make up the game on April 13 at Fenway Park.

Lefty Eduardo Rodriguez had been scheduled to face Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl.

