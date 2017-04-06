Storm Team 27: Breezy with rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A storm system will bring rain and the risk for storms through Thursday morning. Rain showers expected into the afternoon. Wind will be gusty at times. The storm will push through the region with colder air moving in Thursday night. This will result in rain mixing to snow overnight. The wind will pick up through the night.

Snow will stay in the forecast Friday with gusty wind and colder temperatures. Wind gusts to 30mph or higher possible. Snow will accumulate around 1 inch or less Thursday night and then another 1 to 3 inches possible Friday. Keep in mind that the ground is warm and the temperature will remain near to above freezing. This will cause some of the snow to melt quickly as it hits the ground. It could snow an inch or two, and melt as it hits.

Better weather this weekend with more sunshine and highs in the upper 60’s by Sunday. We will push into the 70’s early next week!

THE FORECAST

Thursday: Rain showers. Windy. (100%)

High: 56

Thursday night: Rain showers mixing to snow showers. Around 1″ or less snowfall. A lot of this will melt.

Low: 32

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Windy and colder. Snow showers. May mix with rain afternoon. 1 to 3″ possible. Again, a lot of this will try to melt as it hits the ground. (90%)

High: 36

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 50 Low: 29

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 67 Low: 37

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 72 Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 68 Low: 55

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 50 Low: 44

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 49 Low: 30

