Storm Team 27: Windy with snow into Friday morning

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Snow is likely overnight as temperatures slide into the low 30’s. Snow accumulation is expected to be light with around an inch or less. The snow will try to melt as it hits the warm ground. The best chance for accumulating snow will be on the grass and elevated surfaces. Snow showers will continue through morning before tapering off into the afternoon Friday. Another Trace to 2 inches possible. Heavier into the northern snowbelt. Again, this snow will try to melt as it reaches the warmer ground surface.

It will be windy through Friday. Gusts from 30 to 40 mph will be possible. The wind will settle down into Friday night.

Better weather this weekend with sunshine and warmer temperatures.

THE FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Windy and colder. Snow showers tapering off into afternoon. Trace to 2″ possible. Heavier in the northern snowbelt. Again, a lot of this will try to melt as it hits the ground. (90%)
High: 36

Friday Night: Decreasing clouds. Cold. Gusty early with an Isolated.
Low: 28

Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 55

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 68 Low: 38

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 73 Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 67 Low: 54

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 55 Low: 40

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 62 Low: 35

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%)
High: 62 Low: 46

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s