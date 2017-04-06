Suspect dead after police-involved shooting at Columbus-area hospital

Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s hospital in Westerville was on lockdown for several hours Thursday

St. Ann's hospital shooting in Westerville, Ohio
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police officers were involved in a shooting at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s hospital in Westerville Thursday afternoon.

The hospital was on lockdown for several hours, according to a hospital spokesperson. The lockdown was lifted shortly before 4 p.m.

Columbus Police posted on Facebook that the officers involved are okay and the suspect was pronounced dead. The post says the shooting happened after a medic transport.

According to the hospital, no patients or employees were injured.

The Westerville Police Department is handling the investigation.

