Suspect dead after police-involved shooting at Columbus-area hospital

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police officers were involved in a shooting at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s hospital in Westerville Thursday afternoon.

The hospital was on lockdown for several hours, according to a hospital spokesperson. The lockdown was lifted shortly before 4 p.m.

Columbus Police posted on Facebook that the officers involved are okay and the suspect was pronounced dead. The post says the shooting happened after a medic transport.

According to the hospital, no patients or employees were injured.

The Westerville Police Department is handling the investigation.

The hospital released the following statement:

A police-involved shooting occurred on the campus of Mount Carmel St. Ann’s. No patients or colleagues were involved or injured. pic.twitter.com/a1469S6WKD — MountCarmel (@MountCarmel) April 6, 2017