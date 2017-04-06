Suspect in Warren flashing incidents charged with public indecency

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man is in Trumbull County Jail, facing public indecency charges.

Police listed 30-year-old Eric Shannon as a suspect in complaints involving a man who had flashed his genitals at several places in the city.

On February 24, police were called to the Dollar General store on Mahoning Avenue NW after they received a report that a man had shoplifted from the store and exposed his genitals to workers. Shannon was listed as the suspect in a police report.

On March 5, employees at Family Dollar on Elm Road NE reported that a man wearing an “Army jacket” and hat pulled his pants down in the front window and shook his private part around on the glass. The call log says that the man then took off running.

Shannon was also listed as a suspect in a call made to the Warren Police Department on Sunday afternoon. The caller said a man was touching himself to cars driving by Southern Boulevard. He was described as wearing a camo jacket.

Shannon was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of public indecency. He was scheduled to appear in Warren Municipal Court Thursday afternoon on the charges.