Trumbull Commissioners grant tax abatement to Anderson-DuBose

The 10-year, 75 percent tax abatement is for a $55,0000 square-foot addition and renovation of its Lordstown facility

Trumbull County Commissioners have granted a 10-year, 75 percent tax abatement to Anderson-DuBose Inc.

The company had requested the tax incentives for a $55,0000 square-foot addition and renovation of its facility in Lordstown. The company plans to invest anywhere from $9 to $15 million into the project and add 20 new full-time jobs.

Lordstown Village Council also approved the abatement at its meeting on Monday.

“This is the second addition that they’re putting on. It’s a good employer. They’ve kept their word on everything as far as working with us on the first tax abatement, so we certainly want to help companies like that,” said Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka.

Anderson-Dubose provides paper and food supplies to more than 500 McDonald’s and Chipotle restaurants in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and West Virginia.

