Veteran Youngstown newsman Bob Black passes away



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – WKBN has learned some sad news about veteran Youngstown newsman Bob Black.

Bob passed away Thursday at the age of 68.

Before working at WFMJ, Bob started his broadcasting career at WKBN. He spent 20 years here, delivering the noon news alongside Rich Morgan.

In 2015, he retired from WFMJ.

Bob was born in Grove City, Pennsylvania in November 1948. After graduating from Grove City High School in 1966, he attended Pennsylvania State University and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education, Speech & English, followed by his Masters equivalent.

He began his career teaching English for the Grove City Area School System, along with part-time instructing for Youngstown State University.

He began his broadcasting career in 1978 after he was hired as the producer/anchor of the TV27 weekend sportscasts. From there, he took on added responsibilities and soon was producing and anchoring for TV27’s First News at Noon.

Throughout his career, Bob earned numerous awards, including Emmys for Newswatch Sunday, the 1989 RTNDA Continuous Coverage Award and the 1978 Outstanding Educator Award from the Grove City Jaycees.

He also volunteered at several Grove City civic organizations during his time at WKBN.

Remembering Bob Black View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Bob Black and WKBN anchor Karen Rowe at the Squaw Creek Country Club in Vienna, OH during the LPGA. Bob Black, Karen Rowe and Don Guthrie at the Squaw Creek Country Club in Vienna, OH during the LPGA. Bob Black at the WKBN tent during 1989 Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio. Rich Morgan and Bob Black at the WKBN tent during 1996 Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio. Bob Black at the WKBN tent during 1996 Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio. Bob Black and WKBN anchor Karen Rowe at the WKBN tent during 1992 Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio. Bob Black and Mr. Food at the WKBN tent during 1996 Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio. Bob Black and Mr. Food at the WKBN tent during 1996 Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio. Bob Black and WKBN anchor Nicole Livas at the WKBN tent during 1996 Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio. Bob Black and WKBN anchor Nicole Livas at the WKBN tent during 1996 Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio. Bob Black and WKBN anchor Nicole Livas at the WKBN tent during 1996 Canfield Fair in Canfield, Ohio.