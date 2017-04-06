Warren crime activity: Police find stolen pills, coins after man passes out

Thursday, March 30

9:50 a.m. – 2100 block of Parkman Rd. NW, police responded to an armed robbery at the Family Dollar. They said two men came into the store with guns and demanded cash from the register and a victim’s wallet, then ran away.

6:30 p.m. – 300 block of Elm Rd. NE, officers responded to Family Dollar on reports of a robbery. They said 36-year-old Kenneth Hubbard, of Boardman, knocked a 73-year-old shopper down in the parking lot. He dragged her by her purse until she let go of it, breaking her hip in the process, according to police. Officers found Hubbard in the 300 block of Scott St. and arrested him. He is charged with aggravated robbery.

Monday, April 3

11 a.m. – 900 block of Bennett Ave. NW, reported domestic violence and criminal damaging. A woman, who was 15 weeks pregnant at the time, said the father of her children came home drunk, punched her and threw her against the wall. She said he also slashed her tires.

11:28 p.m. – Atlantic St. NE and Belvedere Ave. NE, 32-year-old Wesley Mace, of Cortland, arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Mace denied drinking but said he smokes weed from time to time, according to a police report.

11:30 p.m. – 300 block of Vine Ave. NE, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on a previous warrant for violating probation. Police said they found suspected crack cocaine in his pocket.

Tuesday, April 4

1:30 p.m. – 1100 block of Oak St. SW, reported burglary. The victim said his house was ransacked and two TVs were missing when he came home from work. Police found a window open with the screen cut.

5:48 p.m. – Nevada Ave. SW and Hamilton St. SW, police chased a car until they found it parked on the side of the road. The driver ran, but police said two backseat passengers stayed in the vehicle. Police were able to identify the driver by an ID in the car. There were suspected drug and drug instruments inside the car, according to a police report.

6:27 p.m. – 1500 block of Parkman Rd. NW, officers were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the Rite Aid parking lot. Police said the passenger, 37-year-old Kevin Flynn, of Butler, Pennsylvania, was passed out in the front seat. When searching the car, police found suspected heroin, prescription pills, drug instruments and a 1930 Buffalo Nickel that seemed to be from a coin collection. According to a police report, officers learned the pills and a coin collection had been stolen from an older woman who is a family friend of the driver, 37-year-old Jenalyn Brenner, of Hubbard. Brenner was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments and receiving stolen property. Flynn was arrested on active warrants out of Hubbard and Weathersfield and additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

Wednesday, April 5

2:10 p.m. – 400 block of Belmont St. NW, reported burglary. The victim said someone broke into his house while he was gone earlier in the day and stole an Xbox.

3:30 p.m. – Dicky Ave. NW and Ward St. NW, a mother said her 14-year-old daughter was assaulted by two other girls at the bus stop. She told police her daughter had been having problems with the girls at school.

5:21 p.m. – 100 block of Comstock St. NW, police said a 16-year-old was kicked out of his residence at Hampshire House Apartments by his mother. The boy told officers he was kicked out because his mother thought he was selling weed, according to a police report. The incident was reported to Children Services.

6:02 p.m. – 900 block of Southern Blvd. NW, reported burglary. Police said someone broke into a house and stole the furnace, wiring, an air conditioning unit and a hot water tank.

Disclaimer: The following reports do not reflect the total activities or calls received by the Warren Police Department.

