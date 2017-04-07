1 dead in Beaver Township fire

The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. Thursday at the home on Forest Avenue

Nathan Lehota and Abbie Schrader Published:
One person died in a fire in Beaver Township, Ohio.

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – One person is dead after a fire destroyed a house in Beaver Township.

The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. Thursday at the home on Forest Avenue.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing flames coming from the house.

The house was engulfed when emergency crews arrived. Once the fire was out, crews searched the home and found the victim.

Neighbor Krystyna Reider said it was shocking to wake up to such a tragedy.

“I’m sleeping and mom comes into my room and says look up. I look over and the whole thing is in flames and you just stand there, you know. You can’t do anything and it is hard to do that,” Reider said.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released pending notification of family.

A cause has not been determined.

A dog also died in the fire.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s