Beverly J. Harris Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio – There will be a prayer service at 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 10 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 N. Broad Street, Canfield Chapel for Beverly J. Harris, 74 of Canfield who died Friday afternoon, April 7 at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Boardman Campus.

Beverly was born September 13, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Ethel (Curry) McBride and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Springfield Local High School and was working as a secretary for Christ Church where she had worked for over 24 years and also for Christoff Management where she has worked for 20 years.

Her church and family was very important to her. She enjoyed gospel concerts and also spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband, James D. Harris, whom she married March 23, 1963, died October 5, 1998.

Beverly leaves her three children, a son, James S. (Amy) Harris of Kannapolis, North Carolina; two daughters, Debbie (Ken) Hanna of Rogers and Michele (Eddie) White of Pittsburgh; ten grandchildren, Kristin (Daniel) Kernich, Scott (Breanna) Harris, Travis (Kayla) Harris, Joshua Hanna, Kaela White, Alexa White, Logan Harris, Addison Harris, Trey White and Chelsea White and three great-grandchildren, Logan Kernich, Olivia Kernich and Luka Kernich. Beverly also leaves her sister, Barbara Sullivan of Youngstown and her brother, William McBride of Poland.

Besides her parents and her husband, Beverly was preceded in death by a brother, Robert McBride.

Friends may call on Monday, April 10 from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 8:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



