Boardman crime activity: Man with 9 OVI convictions charged with drunk driving

Wednesday, March 29

10:27 a.m. – 8200 block of Market St., Joseph Zaku, 19, arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. The victim told police that he, Zaku, and another suspect were “smoking weed” at Zaku’s house on March 25 when he was robbed, according to a police report. He told police that he was afraid to report the incident and said Zaku again robbed him of his cell phone and assaulted him three days later.

Friday, March 31

1 p.m. – Market Street near Meadowbrook Avenue, Charles Patton, 56, arrested and charged with OVI and a marked lanes violation. An officer pulled over Patton after reporting that he drifted over marked lanes three times. When stopped, Patton denied drinking and said he hadn’t had a drink in three months. He later admitted to having a beer and said he was on medication, according to a police report. Police said Patton had a blood-alcohol level of .105 and threatened an officer, later taking back the statement by saying “Never mind. I don’t want to get in trouble.” Police said Patton was upset, saying his son died from “fake heroin” and said police didn’t do anything. Police said Patton had nine prior OVI convictions from 1978 to 2006.

1:31 p.m. – 7600 block of Glenwood Ave., police were called for a fight between students at Boardman Glenwood Junior High School. The mother of a 7th grade student involved in the fight said the student was being treated at the hospital for a possible concussion and had several facial injuries. The 8th grade student involved didn’t appear to be injured, according to a police report.

7:51 p.m. – 1300 block of Doral Dr., Danielle Williams, 24, of Warren, and Aglaze Douglas charged with theft during an investigation of shoplifting at Walmart. Williams was additionally charged with possession of marijuana. A juvenile boy reported as a runaway was also arrested and charged with theft.

Saturday, April 1

6:07 a.m. – Wingate Avenue and Youngstown Poland Road, Douglas Gue, 60, of Poland, arrested and charged with OVI, impeding traffic, expired registration, drug abuse, and illegal use of drug paraphernalia. Police were called to the area for a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of a car, which was running and in gear. Gue told police that he had three to four drinks and was almost home, according to a police report. He told police that he had been going out a lot due to a pending cancer diagnosis and said he shouldn’t have gone out. Police said Gue later admitted to snorting cocaine after an officer found a bag containing suspected cocaine and a straw in the car. Police said Gue had a blood-alcohol level of .052 but nearly fell asleep during booking. Gue has three prior OVI convictions, the latest in 2013, according to the report.

10:44 a.m. – 200 block of Brookfield Ave., reported theft of a vehicle in which a spare key was left in the center console.

7:23 p.m. – 7400 block of Market St., police were called to the Macy’s parking lot for a report of a man and woman fighting. The two were separated, and the man told police that his girlfriend was upset over money issues and their relationship. He said she screamed at him, pushed him in the chest and began to slap him in the face, neck and arm. The woman told police that she was angry because he wouldn’t call or text her back while she was at Macy’s. The man didn’t want to press charges.

8:18 p.m. – 300 block of Boardman Poland Rd., Angela Powers, 28, and Shane Ploured charged with theft after an investigation of shoplifting at Kohl’s.

Monday, April 3

8:23 a.m. – 100 block of Shadyside Dr., a man reported that his vehicle was stolen while he was watching “Wrestlemania.” He had inadvertently left his keys, wallet, and cell phone inside the unlocked vehicle. Police said the car was later found to have been towed from the scene of a hit-skip accident in Youngstown. The man denied being involved in that crash.

12:23 p.m. – 5200 block of Southern Blvd., a woman called police to report she was having issues with her electricity turned off. She said she was involved with some ongoing legal issues after her apartment was infested with raccoons and declared uninhabitable by the township. Police told the woman that the issue should be addressed in civil court, not by calling police.

