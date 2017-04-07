Charles “Bob” Purton Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Charles (Bob) Purton, 93, of Boardman, Ohio, succumbed to the effects of Parkinson’s Disease on the morning of April 7, 2017 surrounded by the love of his three oldest children.

Charles was born on January 8, 1924 to Charles Henry and Emma Elizabeth (Ruhe) Purton in East Liverpool, Ohio where he would reside until 1978.

He graduated in 1942 from East Liverpool High School.

Charles was a WWII veteran who served with distinction on the beaches of Normandy as a Technical Sergeant with the United States Army Engineers Sixth Special Brigade. For his service, he was awarded several medals including the American Campaign Medal, the European Campaign Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal and the WWII Medal.

Upon his return home, Charles became employed by Ohio Bell where he would loyally work for the next 40 years, retiring in May of 1986.

Charles will be best remembered for the extreme kindness and generosity he extended to those around him. To the end of his days, his consideration of the needs of others will be his lasting legacy.

Charles is survived by his six loving children, Cindy (Bill) Cunningham of Lisbon, Debby (Greg) Brophey of Calcutta, Shar (Rick) McBurney of Lisbon, Margie (Alki) Santamas of Boardman, Janice (Michael) Cunningham of Columbus and son, Joseph (Peter Vertes) of Cleveland. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren who will all miss him dearly.

Charles is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Marjorie (Disch) and his three brothers, Bill, Ernie and Herb, all of East Liverpool.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, Ohio.

Prayer Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the Funeral Home followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St Charles Church, Boardman. Rev. Philip Rogers, will celebrate.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any material tributes be directed to his favorite charity, Operation Smile 3641 Faculty Boulevard Virginia Beach, Virginia. 23453.

