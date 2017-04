BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman woman found dead behind the Starbucks on US 224 last month died of an accidental overdose after taking several drugs, according to the coroner.

Police found 48-year-old Billie Beshara’s body in an SUV parked behind the Boardman coffee shop on March 7.

The coroner said she had a lethal dose of heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol in her system.

Beshara was reported missing on March 4.

Billie Beshara Obituary