Elva May Haftman Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Elva May Haftman, 83, passed after a brief illness, on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 9:33 a.m., at Concord Care Center in Cortland, surrounded by her loved ones.

Elva was born on January 23, 1934 in Kingsville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Frank H. and Gertrude (Fitch) Finch.

She was a 30 year resident of Weathersfield Township, moving to this area in 1940.

She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Warren.

Elva was a homemaker, who devoted her life to her family.

She enjoyed going to craftshows and fleamarkets, collecting cow themed items, decorating for each and every holiday and watching her daily Soap Operas including General Hospital, which was her favorite.

She was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and also enjoyed Motown and county music.

Elva enjoyed traveling, being the back-seat driver and trying out new restaurants.

She had a soft spot for animals and would always take in strays and would even feed the local raccoons and possums. Elva was a supporting, loving, optimistic person who will be remembered for her wonderful sprit and her warm heart, and for always being dressed in one of her favorite muumuus.

She will be missed and cherished by her family: daughters, Cheryl and Patty; grandsons, Greg and Harry; nieces and nephews, Joyce, Howard, Candy, Mark, Brian, Scott, John and Jennifer. She loved her friends whom she considered family, Marian, Loretta, Mae, Florence, Alberta, Evelyn and Vee and her beloved and spoiled cats, Mikey and Miss Kitty and she enjoyed being neighbors to, Ed, Carol, Betty, Donna and Earl.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Bernard; sister, Betty; brother, Harry; son-in-law Jeff and her first husband, Bill.

The family would like to thank Dr. Truong and his staff for all the love and care they showed Elva though the years.

Funeral services will be held on Monday April 10, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, with Rev. Ann Marie Winter celebrating Elva’s life. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery in Vienna.

To vie obituary visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



Order Flowers Here