Farrell’s Pap Keeler signs with Albright College

Farrell senior and all-state linebacker Pap Keeler will continue his academic and athletic career at Albright College.

Papillon Keeler recorded 88 tackles on defense this past season including three for loss. He also had 2.5 sacks and one interception for the Steelers, while helping lead Farrell to 10 wins and the Class A District 10 title.

Albright College is located in Reading, Pennsylvania. The Division III program competes in the Middle Atlantic Conference. The Lions were 8-3 overall last season.