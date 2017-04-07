Fred Drapola Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Fred Drapola passed away Thursday, April 7.

Fred was born October 16, 1924 in Clarksville, Pennsylvania to Adam and Victoria Drapola.

He is survived by two sons, Kevin Drapola (his companion, Kathy Sabo) and Todd (Barbara) Drapola; a daughter, Kathleen (Steven) Cornell; three grandchildren, Matthew Drapola, Adam Cornell and Ryan Drapola; stepgrandchildren, Stephanie and Elyse Barber and a great-grandchild, Ava Drapola.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his wife, Edna M. Drapola; three sisters and three brothers.

Visitation will take place from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Christ Lutheran Church, 396 Buhl Blvd., in Sharon.

Funeral Service will be held immediately following at 11:30 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements handled by John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

