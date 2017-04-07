Freese, Cervelli power Pirates by Braves 5-4 in home opener

David Freese and Francisco Cervelli hit back-to-back home runs and Ivan Nova pitched six strong innings .

PITTSBURGH (AP) – David Freese and Francisco Cervelli hit back-to-back home runs, Ivan Nova pitched six strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates eased by the Atlanta Braves 5-4 in their home opener on Friday.

Freese and Cervelli went deep off reliever Josh Collmenter leading off the fifth to give Nova the cushion he would need at chilly PNC Park. Nova (1-0) struck out four and didn’t walk a batter in his first start since signing a three-year deal in the offseason to stay with the Pirates, who acquired him from the New York Yankees last summer. Tony Watson worked the ninth for his first save.

Andrew McCutchen added three hits and an RBI for Pittsburgh. Starling Marte drove in two runs as the Pirates won their fourth straight home opener.

Mike Foltynewicz (0-1) walked three in 3 2/3 innings to end a five-game winning streak dating back to last season. Brandon Phillips drove in two and Ender Inciarte added an RBI double for the Braves.

