Fugitive of the Week: Police looking for man accused of violating house arrest

U.S. Marshals are looking for a man facing several criminal charges in Mahoning County

James Abanathey; possessing weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, endangering children, obstructing official business, and trafficking in marijuana.

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals are looking for a suspect, facing several criminal charges in Mahoning County.

Investigators say 28-year-old James Abanathey was released on bond and placed on ankle monitoring. He left his home, however, and his whereabouts are unknown.

Police say Abanathey should be considered armed and dangerous.

Warrants have been issued on possessing weapons while under disability, tampering with evidence, endangering children, obstructing official business and trafficking in marijuana charges.

Abanathey is described as a black man, approximately 6’1″ and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Those with information should contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.

