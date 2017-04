Helen M. Chambers Obituary

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Helen M. Chambers, age 89, of Mitchell Hill Rd., Salem Township near Hadley, passed away Friday, April 7, 2017 in St. Paul’s.

Mrs. Chambers was born in Greenville to Charles and Chirilla (Hoffman) Freese.

She attended Penn High School and on May 6, 1949 she married Ernest E. Chambers.

Helen was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting and gardening.

Survivors include: three daughters; Sue A. Jaros and her husband, Kenneth of Warren, Ohio, Jean M. Sorady of Moneta, Virginia and Jody L. Theiss and her husband, Martin of Hadley; a son, George E. Chambers and his wife, Laura of Jamestown; a stepson; Jackson L. Chambers and his wife, Maryland of Cochranton; ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father; her mother, Chirilla McGranahan; her step-father, Frank McGranahan; her husband, Ernest who passed away in July of 1990 and a brother, Charles Freese.

Private family services will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2017 in the Chapel of Stevenson Cemetery.

There will be no public visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Keystone Blind Association, 3056 E. State St., Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville. To view obituary visit www.loutzenhiserfuneralhomes.com.



