Honda recalls Accords in the US to check replaced air bags

Honda Motor Co. announced the recall of the front air bag inflator of the 2003 2-door Accord in the U.S. on Friday

Honda generic
(AP file)

TOKYO (AP) – Honda is recalling 37,000 vehicles in the U.S. to check if replacement air bags contain the recalled Takata inflators that may have been put in there prior to the massive Takata recalls last year.

Japanese automaker Honda in Tokyo said other regions are not affected. No ruptures have been reported.

The inflators made by Japanese supplier Takata Corp. are blamed in at least 16 deaths and more than 180 injuries worldwide.

The problem set off the biggest recall in U.S. automotive history, involving 42 million vehicles. Globally, the tally is more than 100 million.

The inflators can explode with too much force, sending shrapnel spewing.

