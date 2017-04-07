John R. Orr Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – John Orr, 70, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2017 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born on August 16, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, son to the late Richard M. and Vera I. (Schrum) Orr.

John was a 1964 graduate from Jackson Milton High School and then attended trade school to become a drafting engineer.

John answered the call to serve his country and enlisted with the United States Navy.

After his service, John worked 33 years for C. F. Simmers, retiring in 2010.

John was a member of Boardman Baptist Church where he served as a trustee for many years and was proudly involved in the committee to build the new sanctuary. He also sung in the church choir.

John enjoyed hunting and playing in a bocce league.

He will be remembered for the way he loved and cherished his family.

Left to celebrate John’s memory is his loving wife of 50 years, Karen Orr, whom he married on June 11, 1966. John is also survived by his children, Bryant (Sharon) Orr, Michael (Nancy) Orr, Pam (Rob) Polewchak and Heather (Keith) Hallden; his grandchildren, Chelsea, Erin, Amber, Ryan, Abbi, Morgan, Devin, Maia, Caitlin, Connor and Colton; his brother, Dale (Bonnie) Orr; his sister-in-law, Sue Davis and his niece and nephews, Dan, Jenny and Jared.

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, George Davis.

Family will receive friends on Monday, April 10, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, April 11 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Boardman Baptist Church, 1207 Shields Rd., where funeral services will take place on Tuesday, April 11 at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Boardman Baptist Church building fund or to Hospice House in John’s honor.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send condolences to www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



