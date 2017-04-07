Mahoning Co. library director awarded CEO position at Enoch Pratt in Maryland

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Heidi Daniel, executive director of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County (PLYMC), has been awarded the CEO position at Enoch Pratt Library in Baltimore, Maryland.

She has been PLYMC’s executive director since July 18, 2012 and will leave the position in mid-July.

Daniel released the following statement regarding her new position.

For the past five years, I’ve been so happy to be serving a community that continues to say, ‘I Love My Library!’ And over those years, I’ve realized that a piece of my heart has been and will always be here in the Mahoning Valley. It has been my pleasure to serve this community and it’s been an honor to contribute to this wonderful library system. No matter the challenges, the rewards have been greater. This has been more than a job for me, it’s been a chance to share the enthusiasm I have for libraries with a great community. The Library has made strong partnerships, provided new and innovative services, presented our area with beautiful new libraries. While I’m looking forward to my next position, I am also touched by our community and will miss it.”

Daniel was honored as the 2015 Ohio Librarian of the Year. She currently oversees 15 libraries in the Mahoning County library system, having worked on several major building projects, including construction of the Canfield, Tri-Lakes and Michael Kusalaba branch libraries and the renovation of the Boardman Library.

She also started innovative new services, such as fine-free cards tailored to use by kids and teens, a Pop-Up Library service in schools and at off-site locations and the circulation of mobile Wi-Fi hotspots.

PLYMC Board President Dr. David Ritchie says the change is a bittersweet moment for the Library’s board.

“Five years ago, during the search for a new library director, we recognized the tremendous potential in Heidi Daniel. The past five years have shown us that we made the right decision. We have seen Heidi Daniel in action as a dynamic, professional, trend-setting library director who enriched our community and created momentum that will continue to move this library system forward for years to come … As much as we would like to hold onto her, we are thrilled to see her advance in this way.”

Enoch Pratt Board Chair Pat Lasher said, “Heidi Daniel has the perfect combination of vision and talent to lead the Pratt into the changing library world. She has a wealth of experience in meeting the challenges and opportunities of urban libraries.”