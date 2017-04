NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State fire marshals are working to determine the cause of a fire that claimed the life a man late Thursday.

The fire broke out about 10:45 p.m. at a home on Bartholomew Road.

When crews arrived, smoke was pouring from the house.

The body of an elderly man was found inside the home.

The victim’s name has not been released.

A cause has not been determined.