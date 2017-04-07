Mariellen (Drummond) Werner Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Prayers will be offered at 9:30 a.m., Monday, April 10 at the Fox Funeral Home, followed by a mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Dominic Church for Mariellen Drummond Werner who passed away early Friday Morning, April 7.

Mariellen was born November 15, 1927 in Youngstown, a daughter of Joseph F. and Ellen M. Fahey Drummond and was a lifelong area resident.

A 1946 graduate of South High School, Mariellen worked for a number of years at the General Fireproofing Co.

On June 28, 1953 Mariellen married Carl A. Werner at St. Dominic Church and together they shared 59 years of marriage until his passing on December 6, 2012.

A lifelong member of St. Dominic’s Parish, she devoted her life to raising and caring for her children and grandchildren.

She enjoyed bingo, going to the casinos and her seniors groups.

She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Mary M. Werner of Las Vegas; her sons, Joseph F. (Phyllis) Werner of Poland, Michael A. (Maureen) Werner of Canfield, James E. (Debra) Werner of Hubbard, John P. Werner of Boardman and Matthew C. (Amanda) Werner of Tennessee; ten grandchildren, Ethan, Carly, Michael, Adam, Mark, David, Caitlin, Andrew, Cheyenne and Emma Rose and a great-grandson, Edan. Mariellen is also survived by two sisters, Patricia Gibson and Donna Graham and brothers, Thomas J. Drummond, James E. Drummond and D. Michael Drummond.

Besides her husband and parents, Mariellen was preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Beth Werner and four sisters, Louise Dattilo, Norma Jean Donoghue, Ann George and Fay Untch and three brothers, John P. (Jack) Drummond, Joseph Drummond and Paul R. Drummond.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Fox Funeral Home in Boardman.

To view obituary visit www.foxfuneralhome.org.



