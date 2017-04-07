Police investigating suspicious fire at Hermitage church

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hermitage police are investigating a suspected arson at a church on Charles Street.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell said the fire was limited to a covered porch near the back entrance to Clark Trinity United Methodist Church. The fire was reported at 11:08 p.m. Thursday.

Jewell said a neighbor saw the fire and called 911. No one was in the building at the time.

The outdoor carpet was damaged and a glass door/window was cracked. Evidence pointed to arson, according to Jewell.

The Clark Fire Department, Hermitage police detectives and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hermitage police at 724-983-6780 or 724-662-6110.