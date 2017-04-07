Police investigating suspicious fire at Hermitage church

The fire was reported at Clark Trinity United Methodist Church on Thursday night

By Published:
Fire Truck

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Hermitage police are investigating a suspected arson at a church on Charles Street.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell said the fire was limited to a covered porch near the back entrance to Clark Trinity United Methodist Church. The fire was reported at 11:08 p.m. Thursday.

Jewell said a neighbor saw the fire and called 911. No one was in the building at the time.

The outdoor carpet was damaged and a glass door/window was cracked. Evidence pointed to arson, according to Jewell.

The Clark Fire Department, Hermitage police detectives and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hermitage police at 724-983-6780 or 724-662-6110.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s