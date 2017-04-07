Police seize fentanyl, crack, cash and a gun in Youngstown raid

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers arrested a man from Youngstown following a raid at a house on the city’s north side.

Carlos Herring, 29, was charged with drug possession and having weapons under disability after police searched his house on N. Heights Avenue.

According to a police report, officers went to the house about 7:08 pm. Thursday to serve a search warrant and found Herring along with two other adults and children in the house.

A search of the home uncovered a large bag of crack and marijuana inside a vase, a bag of fentanyl found inside a shoe, two digital scales, a .32 caliber handgun, and $152 in cash found on Herring, according to the report.

Herring was arrested and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.