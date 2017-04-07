Rose Marie Steinhauser Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Rose Marie Steinhauser, age 72, passed away peacefully Friday, April 7, 2017 at her residence.

Rose Marie was born November 21, 1944 in Warren to the late Howard and Nina (Schaffer) Richman.

She retired from Packard Electric in 1997.

Rose was also a member of Cortland Christian Church.

She enjoyed home decorating, traveling and flower gardening.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Shelly (Ron) Roberts; her son, Scott (Jodi) Steinhauser; five grandchildren, Danielle (Jason) Tenney, Lindsay Evans (Fiancee Shawn), Dalton Brown, Dylan Brown and Dawson Brown; her great-granddaughter, Lillian Rose; her sister, Violet Grove and her companion, Ron Miller.

Besides her parents, Rose is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick C. Steinhauser; brothers, Harold and Bob Richman.

Friends may call 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 10 and 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High St. in Cortland where the funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Richman officiating.

Rose’s family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Charles Wilkins for his loving care.

Memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Rd. Valley View, Ohio 44125

Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Rose’s family.



