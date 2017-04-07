Ruth R. (Reiter) Smith Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Ruth R. Smith, 90, of Salem passed away on April 7, 2017.

Ruth was born in Salem, on April 3, 1927, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Elsie (McLaughlin) Reiter.

Ruth was a 1946 graduate of Salem High School and worked for Church Budget in Salem earlier in her life.

She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, playing cards, crocheting and quilting but most important to her was spending time with her family, especially Sunday dinners.

Survivors include her two sons, Robert L. (Barb) Stone of Quaker City, Ohio and Mark A. Smith of Salem; three daughters, Sandra J. Stone, Linda S.(William) Mallow and Crystal L. (Robert) Stratton, all of Salem; five grandchildren, Kim (Ross) Whitehill of Medina, Anna Apinis of Florida, Aubrey Stone of Cambridge, Ohio, Victoria Stratton and Kayley Stratton both of Salem; three great-grandchildren, Quentin, Dylan and Leyla Whitehill. She is also survived many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert R. Stone, whom she married in March of 1947 and whom died in September of 1950; her second husband, Donald E. Smith, whom she married in July of 1958 and whom died in March of 2000; two brothers and five sisters.

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life will start at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Brown Funeral Home in Salem.

Burial will take place at Hope Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth’s honor to the Salem High School Alumni Association 330 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at brownfhonline.com. Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home, Salem, OH (330) 337-6363.



