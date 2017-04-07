Sammy K. Adams Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio – Sammy K. Adams, 65, a lifelong resident of New Waterford, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 7, 2017.

He was born March 25, 1952 in East Liverpool, son of the late Arthur and Adelaide Keller Adams.

Sammy was a self-employed Truck Driver for PGT Trucking for over 30 years.

When not working, he enjoyed fishing trips and going to Mountaineer, but most especially spending time with his family and grandbabies.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, the former Debbie Haldiman; son, Chris (Angela Zimmerly) Adams of Negley; daughter, Amy (Jimmy Felger) Adams of Columbiana; three grandchildren, Hannah Felger, Adalyn and Aiden Adams.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara Derringer.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, April 11 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 12 at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

To view obituary visit www.oliver-linsley.com.



Order Flowers Here