Storm Team 27: Sunshine through the weekend

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Temperatures will fall into the upper 20’s into your Saturday morning. Fantastic weather this weekend with sunshine and warming temperatures. Highs Saturday in the middle 50’s and near 70° by Sunday! It will stay dry through the weekend.

THE FORECAST

Saturday: Mainly sunny.

High: 55

Saturday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 35

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 70

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 74 Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 68 Low: 55

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 59 Low: 44

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for afternoon showers. (40%)

High: 62 Low: 35

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (20%)

High: 53 Low: 42

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 59 Low: 38

