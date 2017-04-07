Storm Team 27: Windy & cold, snow tapers off

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Snow accumulation is light with around an inch or less. The snow will mostly melt as it hits the warm ground. The best chance for accumulating snow will be on the grass and elevated surfaces. Snow showers will continue through morning before tapering off into the afternoon Friday. Heavier snow 3-5” in the northern snowbelt. Again, this snow will try to melt as it reaches the warmer ground surface.

It will be windy through Friday. Gusts from 30 to 40 mph will be possible. The wind will settle down into Friday night.

Better weather this weekend with sunshine and warmer temperatures.

THE FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Windy and colder. Snow showers tapering off into afternoon. Heavier in the northern snowbelt. Again, a lot of this will try to melt as it hits the ground. (90%)

High: 36

Friday Night: Decreasing clouds. Cold. Gusty early .

Low: 28

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 55

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 68 Low: 38

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 73 Low: 50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 67 Low: 54

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

High: 55 Low: 40

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 35

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30%)

High: 62 Low: 46

