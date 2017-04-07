Syria strike prompts prayer service at Youngstown church

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown church held a prayer service and discussion Friday night regarding the Syria strike.

Several people attended the Unitarian Universalist Church for a candlelight vigil after President Donald Trump launched a missile attack Thursday.

The congregation prayed for peace and discussed how the community can come together to raise awareness for the humanitarian crisis going on in Syria.

Multiple people read bible passages and discussed how social justice can prevail for the Syrian people, including refugees.

“We have acted very quickly and not thought that through,” said Matt Alspaugh, Unitarian Universalist Church minister. “It’s a deep moral issue, but we have also sidestepped many other deep moral issues.”

“We wanted to find a way to respond to it as a community, collectively,” said Molly Toth, Unitarian Universalist Church trustee. “And to be a voice for those in our community that are affected by this and to spread a message that we are all in it together.”

One of the main messages from the vigil is to stand up for justice and be a voice for those that don’t have a voice.