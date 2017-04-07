Youngstown City Schools works with community to tackle crime

A program called "Advancing Education - Reducing Crime," will be held on April 22 at Youngstown elementary schools

Leaders from Youngstown City Schools and the community came together to unveil a plan for cutting crime and advancing education.

They held a meeting at Taft Elementary on Friday morning.

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip and Youngstown Mayor John McNally were both there, along with many others.

The program is called “Advancing Education – Reducing Crime,” and it will be held on April 22 at Taft, McGuffey, Harding and Martin Luther King elementary schools.

There will be a read-in, along with dog demonstrations from the Youngstown Police Department, food, entertainment and free haircuts. It will end with a candlelit anti-crime march through the neighborhood surrounding each school.

“I think this is a great opportunity to show the support between private and public where we stand together to say, ‘We believe in our children. We believe in these kids, and we want to make life better for them. We understand when it comes to education, it’s not just what’s happening in the schools, it’s about what’s happening in the city,” Mohip said.

