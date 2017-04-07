Youngstown driver says Mom warned her car was stolen

Summer Wilson was charged with receiving stolen property

Summer Wilson was charged with receiving stolen property in Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman from Youngstown was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property after police say the vehicle she was driving was reported stolen.

Officers pulled over Summer Wilson, 21, along Poland Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Thursday after a run of her license plate revealed the GMC Envoy she was driving was reported stolen.

After police handcuffed Wilson and put her in the police cruiser, they told her she was being arrested for receiving stolen property. According to the police report, Wilson responded, “Yeah, my mom mentioned the car was stolen.”

Police also found a broken crack pipe and spoons with drug residue on them inside the vehicle, according to the report.

Wilson also faces a drug possession charge.

