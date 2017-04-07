Youngstown police find over 600 Tramadol pills during traffic stop

Jonathan Gray, 29, was charged with drug trafficking

Jonathan Gray; charged with drug trafficking.
Jonathan Gray

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Youngstown is facing drug trafficking charges after police found several hundred Tramadol pills in his car, according to a police report.

Officers pulled over Jonathan Gray, 29, on E. Florida Ave. Thursday for not having a front license plate, the report stated.

Police said they detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car and conducted a search.

Over 600 Tramadol pills were found in the glove compartment along with a digital scale, the report stated.

Gray was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, having drug paraphernalia and drug possession.

Gray also faces an additional charge of illegal conveyance after jail workers found a bag of marijuana in his pants as he was being booked into the Mahoning County Jail, according to the police report.

James Gilmer; arrested on an outstanding warrant for child neglect.
James Gilmer

A passenger in the car, identified as 35-year-old James Gilmer, was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for child neglect out of Mahoning County.

