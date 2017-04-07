Youngstown police say they found pills hidden in cookie jar

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBNF) – A woman from Youngstown was arrested and is facing drug charges after police raided her home Thursday.

Officers were serving a search warrant about 6:16 p.m. at a house in the 1000 block of Orange Avenue when they found pills and drug paraphernalia inside the house, according to a police report.

The report stated that Methylin pills (a stimulant commonly used to treat ADHD) were hidden in a cookie jar. Police also found a handgun under a mattress in a bedroom, a marijuana grinder with marijuana in it on the dining room table along with a digital scale.

Elizabeth Velazquez-Martel, 27, was arrested and charged with drug possession and having drug paraphernalia.