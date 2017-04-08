Angels for Animals gives hundreds rabies vaccination

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County District Board of Health held a rabies vaccination clinic at Angels for Animals on Saturday.

Hundreds of animals were vaccinated and the shots were cheap at just $8.

A rabies vaccination is legally required for all dogs, cats and ferrets over three months of age.

“Rabies are communicable to humans,” said Diane Less of Angels for Animals. “It is a zoonotic disease. And it is fatal in animals and humans. So it’s very, very important to get your pet rabies vaccine.”

Columbiana County held a vaccination clinic today as well.