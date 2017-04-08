Betty J. Wallace Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Memorial services will be 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 5797 Mahoning Ave., Austintown for Betty J. Wallace who passed peacefully surrounded by family at her residence Saturday morning, April 8, 2017.

Betty was born November 24, 1927 in East Liverpool, the youngest daughter of Robert E. and Pearl (Black) Green.

For most of her adult life she was a homemaker who loved to cook and she was famous for her amazing desserts.

Her favorite times were family parties with her children and grandchildren and lunches with her sisters and special nieces, Cecilia Fonte and Donna Miller.

She was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church.

Her husband, Gail Wallace, whom she married May 1, 1949, passed away in November of 2001.

She leaves two sons, Robert (Deborah) Wallace of Austintown and Steven (Charlotte) Wallace of Salem; two daughters, Susan (Sam) Durr of Columbiana and Jill Macko of Delaware; eight grandchildren, Heather (Ron) Evans, Stacie Anthony, Jason Locke, Matt (Ashley) Wallace, Holly Wallace, Sara Durr, Tyler Durr and Sophia Macko and nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Betty was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.

Friends may call on Wednesday, April 12 from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m.

Friends may honor Betty’s memory in the form of contributions to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, to view obituary visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.



Order Flowers Here